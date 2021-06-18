No anganwadi or education centre to be closed, no employee to be laid off; Andhra CM reviews ‘Nadu-Nedu’ progress

As part of reforms in the education sector under the Nadu-Nedu scheme, Andhra Pradesh government is mulling setting up foundation schools for Pre-Primary PP-1, PP-2, Classes 1 and 2 within a radius of one kilometre. Schools from Class 3 to 10 would be within a three kilometre radius. This system is being worked out to keep the teacher-student ratio rational.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the progress of Nadu Nedu works in schools and Anganwadi centres and said that the reforms are also in tune with the National Education Policy.

Officials said that it was not appropriate to have one teacher for four students or a single teacher for a large number of students, which is presently the case as the schools are scattered. In some remote schools, a single teacher was teaching all subjects – a system which the education department wants to end. The new reforms are also to ensure that students have easy access to schools with the aim to bring down dropout rate.

“We have to set right the teacher-students ratio in foundation schools as child’s cumulative brain development occurs prior to the age of eight and their skills need to be improved. The aim of bringing schools within three kilometres of students is to provide quality education, quality teaching and quality infrastructure,’’ an official said.

There are 18 subjects till Class 5. A Secondary Grade Teacher can’t handle all of them. Separate teacher is needed for each subject, which will be ensured under the reforms. Also, under the new policy, sports facilities would be developed in schools which do not have playgrounds. The government is likely to purchase lands for schools which do not have play areas, and provide sports uniforms and shoes to students participating in sports activities. Furthermore, Science labs in all schools will also get a facelift and new equipment while all school libraries will be provided internet facilities.

As per the new education policy, no anganwadi centre or any education centre would be closed and no employee would be laid off.

The main objective of the reforms is to introduce teaching in English in all schools. The government will launch an awareness drive to clear doubts among children, teachers, parents, and public representatives.

Under the first phase of ‘Nadu-Nedu’ scheme which aims to improve school infrastructure, 15,715 government schools have been provided with basic amenities like furniture in all classes, separate toilets for girls and boys with running water, a compound wall around the school, renovation of existing classrooms, and new ones where necessary.

The second phase of the scheme would be launched on July 1 and in two years will cover all 44,512 schools. The government has allocated nearly Rs 12,000 crores for school infrastructure development.