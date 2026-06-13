Toddler walked away with a stray dog in Andhra. Days later, only the dog returned

A toddler remains missing after she and her stray pet dog disappeared on June 6 from a sprawling palm oil plantation in Andhra Pradesh. The dog returned three days later, but there is still no sign of the toddler.

According to police, the dog appears distressed and has not eaten since returning. Drones and an anti-Maoist combing platoon have been deployed to track down the girl, and the police have even fitted the dog with a GPS tracker in the hope that it might lead them to the child, but without success so far, officials said.

“On Friday, we fitted a GPS tracker on the dog and left it alone for a while. It started walking in the direction which the girl and the dog went a few days back but then its behaviour changed and it is acting abnormally and is becoming aggressive. We could not get any clues,’’ said Deputy SP (Peddapuram) A G Tilak, who is leading the search.