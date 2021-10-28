Andhra’s new I-T commisioner gets welcome from ruling party

In a break from tradition, leaders of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YRSCP) on Wednesday held a function to welcome Mekathoti Dayasagar who took charge as the Commissioner of Income Tax (TDS) at Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. Dayasagar is the husband of state Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha.

Dayasagar, a 1992-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, has served in various positions in the Income Tax (I-T) Department across the state. Before being appointed Commissioner of Income Tax (TDS, Vijaywada, he was posted Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) in Mumbai.

Several central and state government officers, as well as leaders of the ruling party visited Dayasagar to welcome him on Wednesday.

Dayasagar told reporters his priorities include effective TDS tax administration, a grievance free system, better taxpayer services to the tax deductors and prompt collection of due taxes.

Sucharita was appointed state Home Minister after the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was voted to power in 2019. She belongs to the Mala Scheduled Caste community and is considered a staunch loyalist of late former chief minister and senior Congress leader Y S Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR) – whose death precipitated the formation of YSRCP.

She was groomed by YSR, who reportedly spotted her during a padyatra in 2003. In 2006, Sucharita won the Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC) election from Phirangipuram in Guntur as a Congress candidate. She remained a ZPTC member for two years.