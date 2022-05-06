Andhra Pradesh: Day after man dies in police custody, Human Rights Forum demands judicial probe

The Human Rights Forum (HRF) Friday sought an in-depth investigation into the death in police custody of Madipalli Apparao, 36, saying the police version of events was a “blatant falsehood”. A habitual offender from Pothunuru village in Bhimadole, Apparao died inside the precincts of the Bhimadole police station of Eluru district on Wednesday.

“The probe must be conducted by an agency as independent of the local police as possible. No inquiry has been initiated as of today. According to CrPC 176(1A), a judicial inquiry should be carried out,” the HRF said Friday after visiting Pothunuru village. Section 176 (1A) mandates judicial inquiry into every case of death, rape or disappearance in custody.

Eluru Range DIG G Pala Raju said that Circle Inspector M Subba Rao and Sub-Inspector Virabhadra Rao have been suspended.

As per the police version, Apparao was arrested on Tuesday night for snatching a chain from a pedestrian. He was kept in the police lock-up at Bhimadole where he bolted himself inside the attached toilet around 8.45 am Wednesday. At about 9 am, the police say they broke in to find him hanging. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

“Based on our fact-finding, it was a clear case of police excess that resulted in Apparao’s death. He was arrested on April 29 and was kept in illegal custody for 4 days. Meanwhile, he was beaten up and this resulted in injuries to his head,” HRF state executive committee member G Rohith said.

According to HRF, there are a number of inconsistencies and contradictions in the police narrative which can only be clarified if there is an impartial investigation. The HRF has also suggested that Apparao’s family be compensated. It noted that there were no closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at Bhimadole police station and said this was in contempt of a 2020 Supreme Court judgment.