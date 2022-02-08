Andhra Pradesh: Male tailor takes dress size of women cops; 1 suspended

February 8, 2022 4:26:11 am
A male head constable in charge of uniforms for female police personnel was suspended on Monday after it came to light a male tailor had taken their measurements. Although the process was stopped immediately after complaints by some women personnel, photos of the incident in SPS Nellore district went viral on social media, sparking outrage.
The State Commission for Women has sought a report from the SP, C Vijaya Rao. SWC chairperson V Padma said the SP has assured such incidents will not be repeated, and that women tailors have been appointed for taking the measurements of females.
