Andhra Pradesh: 13 dead after live wire falls on tractor

At least 13 people, including 11 women farm workers, were electrocuted to death when a tractor-trailer in which they were travelling hit an electricity pole following which a live high-tension wire fell on them. The two other casualties in the mishap were the driver of the tractor and a helper.

The incident occurred at Machavaram in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh late evening.

Officials said about 30 women who work in chilli fields were returning home in the tractor-trailer when the driver lost control and hit an electricity pole by the roadside. Owing to the impact, a live high tension fell on the tractor electrocuting at least 13 of them. Others escaped with burn injuries.

