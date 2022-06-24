scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 24, 2022
Must Read

Andhra Pradesh renames newly created Konaseema district after BR Ambedkar

Protesters opposed to the decision set fire to the houses of minister P Viswarup and ruling YSRCP MLA P Satish, and damaged public property on May 24.

Written by Sreenivas Janyala | Hyderabad |
Updated: June 24, 2022 5:30:10 pm
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ambedkar, B R Ambedkar, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, VD Savarkar, V D Savarkar, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current AffairsAndhra Pradesh government went ahead with its proposal to rename Konaseema district as Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema.

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday went ahead with its proposal to rename Konaseema district as Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema. The proposal had on May 24 led to widespread violence and arson by groups opposed to renaming the newly created district after the Dalit icon.

A meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy approved the gazette notification to rename the district. Police presence was increased in Amalapuram and other towns in the district to prevent any untoward incidents.

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, advisor to the government (public affairs), said the decision to rename the district was taken after careful consideration of the composition of the population and demands from local people. “The state government stands by its decision and as per that, we renamed it officially as Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district today,’’ he said.

During the May 24 violence, protesters set fire to the houses of minister P Viswarup and ruling YSRCP MLA P Satish and damaged public property. Dozens of people were arrested over the violence.

Best of Express Premium
As rebel Sena MLAs transited Surat, CR Paatil ran show from behind the sc...Premium
As rebel Sena MLAs transited Surat, CR Paatil ran show from behind the sc...
Psychosis, addiction, chronic vomiting: As weed becomes more potent, teen...Premium
Psychosis, addiction, chronic vomiting: As weed becomes more potent, teen...
JugJugg Jeeyo movie review: Randy and bawdy, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani fi...Premium
JugJugg Jeeyo movie review: Randy and bawdy, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani fi...
Abhishek Singhvi interview: ‘Yashwant Sinha is a powerful name (for...Premium
Abhishek Singhvi interview: ‘Yashwant Sinha is a powerful name (for...
More Premium Stories >>

The district was carved out of the East Godavari district in the first week of April, when the government created 13 new districts. The district headquarters, Amalapuram, is a Scheduled Caste-reserved Lok Sabha constituency. While three of the seven Assembly segments in the constituency—Razole, Gannavaram, and Amalapuram—are reserved for Scheduled Castes, the rest—Ramachandrapuram, Mummudivaram, Kothapeta and Mandapeta—are populated mostly by non-Dalit communities.

As the district has a sizeable Dalit population, Dalit groups had asked the government to rename the Konaseema after Ambedkar. On May 18, the government issued the notification proposing to rename the district .

More from Hyderabad

On May 24,protesters under the aegis of the Konaseema Parirakshana Samithi, Konaseema Sadhana Samiti, Konaseema Udyama Samiti and other organisations took out a rally, which ended in violence. Police fired warning shots in the air in Amalapuram as a violent mob attacked them.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 24: Latest News
Advertisement