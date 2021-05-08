Andhra Pradesh: 10 killed in blast at Kadapa quarry

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad |
May 8, 2021 11:15:43 am
May 8, 2021 11:15:43 am
At least 10 workers died in a quarry in Kadapa district after a large quantity of explosive material, used for blasting rocks, exploded Saturday.
The incident happened when the workers were drilling holes in granite to insert the explosive material.
The incident occurred at Kalasapadu Mandal.
