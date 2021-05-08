scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 08, 2021
Andhra Pradesh: 10 killed in blast at Kadapa quarry

The incident happened when the workers were drilling holes in granite to insert the explosive material.

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad |
May 8, 2021 11:15:43 am
The incident occurred at Kalasapadu Mandal.

At least 10 workers died in a quarry in Kadapa district after a large quantity of explosive material, used for blasting rocks, exploded Saturday.

