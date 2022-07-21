Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy lays foundation stone for Ramayapatnam Port in Nellore

July 21, 2022 3:13:25 pm
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Ramayapatnam port in Nellore district. The port will be constructed in two phases, and the first phase of construction involving Rs 3,736.14 crore will begin shortly. The state government is constructing four new greenfield ports and nine fishing harbours, he said.
CM Reddy said that there are only six ports in the state since Independence and added that the current government is bringing four more ports, including Ramayapatnam, to boost economic activity, employment opportunities and overall development. He assured that each port would provide indirect employment to lakhs of people as the government is also setting up nine fishing harbours in addition to these ports — Bhavanapadu in Srikakulam district, Kakinada Gateway Port in Kakinada district Machilipatnam in Krishna district and Ramayapatnam.
He said that the Ramayapatnam Port is being taken up with Rs 3,740 crore for the construction of 4 berths with a handling capacity of 25 million tonnes. Six more additional berths can be added in the future with Rs 200 crore for each for handling over 50 million tonnes, he added.
CM Reddy stated that with the construction of four ports, 100 million tonnes of cargo handling can be added to the existing capacity of 228 million tonnes.
రామాయపట్నం పోర్టు తొలిదశ నిర్మాణ పనులకు భూమిపూజ చేసిన ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ వైయస్.జగన్. pic.twitter.com/Y0WkLPD9SY
— CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) July 20, 2022
The state government procured 850 acres of land for constructing the port with Rs 3,740 crore. The chief minister commended the people of villages of Mondivaripalem, Avulavaripalem, Karlapalem, Ravuru, Chevuru, and Salipeta for giving their lands to the port. He later distributed land ownership certificates of plots allocated to the displaced families at alternative places.
Subscriber Only Stories
He sanctioned development works in the Kandukur constituency, which includes Rs 25 crore for a bypass road for Kandukur at a stretch of 6.2 km, and Rs 27 crore for the construction of a left bank canal for the Rallapadu Project.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to survey in K'taka, a troubling view of women emergesPremium
Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'Premium
India's law on abortionPremium
British historian attacks RRR for English villains, social media says: 'Denying colonialism a crime'
Latest News
Presidential polls: After first round counting, Droupadi Murmu bags 540 votes out of 748
Freya, the walrus, has been sinking boats while sunbathing in Norway
Annual revenue of 49 auto ancillaries may grow 8-10 pc in FY23: Icra
Cafe Minamdang makers recreate Gong Yoo and Lee Dong-wook’s iconic Goblin scene in Episode 8, fans love ‘Angels Of Death’
Sabarmati Ashram revamp: 18% work done, 51 families yet to rehabilitate
Watch: Roshni Chopra shows how to style a tea trolley at home
IIT Kanpur to organise GATE 2023; application window opens in September; exam dates announced
Dark memes take over Twitter as people mull moving to Gotham City for cheaper rent
Highlights: Michael Bracewell hat trick seals New Zealand T20 win over Ireland
Pansare murder: Bombay HC seeks Maharashtra govt response on kin’s plea seeking transfer of case to ATS
At Shaheed Diwas rally, Mamata Banerjee asks people to turn 2024 into ‘election of rejection’
ICAI CA Intermediate topper Rajan Kabra loves reading books, says ‘watching The Big Bang Theory destresses me’