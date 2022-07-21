scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy lays foundation stone for Ramayapatnam Port in Nellore

The state government is constructing four new greenfield ports and nine fishing harbours, the chief minister said.

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad |
July 21, 2022 3:13:25 pm
The port will be constructed in two phases, and the first phase of construction involving Rs 3,736.14 crore will begin shortly. (Twitter/@AndhraPradeshCM)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Ramayapatnam port in Nellore district. The port will be constructed in two phases, and the first phase of construction involving Rs 3,736.14 crore will begin shortly. The state government is constructing four new greenfield ports and nine fishing harbours, he said.

CM Reddy said that there are only six ports in the state since Independence and added that the current government is bringing four more ports, including Ramayapatnam, to boost economic activity, employment opportunities and overall development. He assured that each port would provide indirect employment to lakhs of people as the government is also setting up nine fishing harbours in addition to these ports — Bhavanapadu in Srikakulam district, Kakinada Gateway Port in Kakinada district Machilipatnam in Krishna district and Ramayapatnam.

He said that the Ramayapatnam Port is being taken up with Rs 3,740 crore for the construction of 4 berths with a handling capacity of 25 million tonnes. Six more additional berths can be added in the future with Rs 200 crore for each for handling over 50 million tonnes, he added.

CM Reddy stated that with the construction of four ports, 100 million tonnes of cargo handling can be added to the existing capacity of 228 million tonnes.

The state government procured 850 acres of land for constructing the port with Rs 3,740 crore. The chief minister commended the people of villages of Mondivaripalem, Avulavaripalem, Karlapalem, Ravuru, Chevuru, and Salipeta for giving their lands to the port. He later distributed land ownership certificates of plots allocated to the displaced families at alternative places.

He sanctioned development works in the Kandukur constituency, which includes Rs 25 crore for a bypass road for Kandukur at a stretch of 6.2 km, and Rs 27 crore for the construction of a left bank canal for the Rallapadu Project.

