Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy accuses Chandrababu Naidu of mishandling Polavaram project

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday hit out at the previous TDP government over the Polavaram multi-purpose irrigation project.

The Chief Minister said that gaps had formed in the upper and lower cofferdams of the project, damaging its diaphragm wall, due to poor handling and mismanagement by the TDP government.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, the chief minister also said that the TDP government left the project in a mess but his government cleared it and successfully completed spillway works, upper cofferdam, spill channel and installed 48 gates in a short time.

He also accused the then chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu of compromising on the Special Category Status and for agreeing to construct the project at 2014 prices for the sake of commissions. “Although it was a national project, where every cost will be borne by the Centre, Chandrababu had taken it into his hands and ruined it by accepting the special package. With this the Centre had agreed to pay only Rs 29,027 core, while the escalated cost was around Rs 55,000 crore. We are still pursuing with the Centre in this regard,” he said.

Reddy said the TDP government had completely abandoned the Rehabilitation and Relocation (R&R) works and started constructing the coffer dam. “We have relocated 27 out of 373 identified places, where 7,962 of 20,496 displaced families have been shifted to R&R colonies. Since 3,228 families have opted for OTS, houses for the remaining 17,268 families are being constructed,” Reddy said.

Brushing aside TDP’s charge that the dam height was being reduced, the Chief Minister said there will not be any changes in the project height.

The CM said the Polavaram project will be completed by Kharif 2023, adding that it will be dedicated to Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy and his statue will be installed near the dam.

The Chief Minister stated that there was a delay in getting clearance of designs from the Central Water Commission (CWC), and after getting the approval, he assured to complete the project in 18 months. He also asserted that R&R works is on at full pace and will be completed on time with help from Centre.