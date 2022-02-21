Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy passes away

Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy passed away Monday morning from a heart attack. He was admitted to the Apollo Hospital at Hyderabad early morning after a complaint of pain in the chest.

Reddy, 50, was a two-time MLA from the Atmakur Assembly constituency in the Nellore district. He also held the Information Technology portfolio. He is the son of former MP Rajamohan Reddy.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep shock and profound grief over the untimely demise of Gowtham Reddy. Terming him as a young promising leader who was known to him since the early days, the Chief Minister expressed anguish over the tragic incident and said that words fail to describe the loss of his young cabinet colleague.

He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members with a heavy heart.

Goutham Reddy had returned last week after spending a week in Dubai for the Expo 2022. Doctors suspect that he was suffering from post-Covid complications after he tested positive last April.

— inputs from Sreenivas Janyala