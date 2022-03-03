Andhra HC asks state to develop Amaravati as capital on lines proposed by previous govt

The Andhra Pradesh High Court Thursday directed the state government to develop Amaravati as the capital, as proposed under the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Act brought by the previous Telugu Desam Party’s regime.

The High Court, while passing its judgment over a clutch of petitions filed by farmers who had given up their land for the development of the capital city, said that the state government should develop the plots and give them back in the next three months. It also directed the government to set up all infrastructural facilities around these plots.

The HC observed that Andhra Pradesh government did not follow procedure while striking down orders given by the Chandrababu Naidu government and asked them not to mortgage any land given by the farmers to the previous party ruling the state.

The HC further state that it was the responsibility of the current regime to develop the nine theme cities — knowledge, health, electronic, tourism, justice, media, sports, finance, and government — as envisaged under the CRDA during the previous government’s rule, and asked them to stick to the capital city’s master plan prepared by Naidu and his ministers.

The YSR Congress Party government, led Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, had proposed to set up three capitals instead of Amaravati, but this plan was stayed by the High Court after several farmers and TDP leaders filed public interest litigations against the move.

After coming to power in May 2019, the YSRCP government had struck down the proposal to develop 29 villages of Guntur and Krishna districts as the capital city of Amaravati. On January 20, 2020, the state government passed the AP Decentralisation and Equal Development of All Regions Act which paved the way for establishing three capitals. The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet decided to relegate Amaravati as the legislative capital and make Visakhapatnam the executive capital where the secretariat and Raj Bhavan would be located. Kurnool in Rayalaseema would be developed as judicial capital where the AP High Court would be shifted.

The AP Decentralisation and Equal Development of All Regions Bill, 2020, was introduced in the Assembly by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development B Satyanarayana. Finance Minister B Rajendranath initiated a discussion on the Bill and stated that the government wants to ensure equal and balanced development, rather than concentrating on just once city. He had said that the state government wants to introduce zonal development by dividing the state into four zones. The YSRCP government had accused the former TDP regime of indulging in corruption, saying their leaders, MLAs, MPs, and influential businessmen had been provided prior information about the development of the area as the capital owing to which they had bought land at throwaway prices.

The government pinned down any opposition in the Assembly from the TDP by revealing names of several leaders who purchased lands in the Amaravati region after allegedly getting insider information that it would be declared as the capital. Finance Minister B Rajendranath had asked as to how MLAs, MPs, ex-MLAs and leaders of TDP living in Anantapur or other far-off districts knew about interior villages in Guntur district where they purchased land just before then TDP government declared that the region would be developed as the state’s capital.

“There was obviously insider trading. The then CM Chandrababu Naidu breached the oath of secrecy by revealing to people his Amaravati plan. According to the capital development plan, the value of these lands would have increased exponentially,” Rajendranath had said. Speaker T Sitaram had directed the state government to conduct a probe into the allegations

Former CM N Chandrababu Naidu had sought land from farmers in Guntur district under a pooling scheme by which they promised that for every acre of irrigated land given by a farmer, the government would return a 1,000 square yard residential plot and a 450 square yard commercial plot; while for every acre of dry land, they would be given a 1,000 square yard residential and a 250 square yard commercial plot. More than 20,000 farmers had pooled 33,000 acres for the capital city.