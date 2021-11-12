Andhra Pradesh: Heavy rain batters southern districts, several areas inundated

Heavy rains lashed southern Andhra Pradesh districts of Prakasham, Chittoor, Nellore, and Kadapa triggering flood-like situations in several low-lying areas. rivulets, lakes, and canals overflowed under the influence of the depression moving from the Bay of Bengal crossed the coast near Karaikal and Sriharikota and proceeded to southern Andhra Pradesh.

Rajampet in Kadapa and Puttur in Chittoor recorded the highest rainfall of over 13 cm till 6 am Friday, according to real-time rainfall data available with the state-run Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society. More than 15 automated weather stations across districts recorded over 10 cm of rainfall.

Considering the code red warning from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), authorities had declared a holiday for educational institutions in Chittoor and Nellore for Thursday. People were advised to strictly stay indoors and not venture out. Road connectivity to many rural areas was affected. The temple town of Tirupati remained deserted as several localities were waterlogged. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam authorities closed the first and second ghat roads from 8 pm Thursday to 6 am Friday given the inclement weather. Landslides and uprooting of trees were reported on the ghat roads while reservoirs in and around Tirupati were in spate.

Going by Footpath to #Tirumala during a Cyclone time is dangerous. Taken Today. Video By – Sashidhar pic.twitter.com/imqZXjajQk — Andhra Pradesh Weatherman (@APWeatherman96) November 11, 2021

For Friday, IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall very likely at most places and heavy rainfall very likely at one or two places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. Given the heavy rainfall warning, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday directed the officials to remain vigilant and review the situation from time to time. The chief minister held a video conference with the district collectors of Prakasham, Nellore, Chittoor, and Kadapa, instructed the officials to be prepared for the worst and deploy SDRF and NDRF teams for rescue operations. The district collectors were also asked to set up relief camps for sheltering people evacuated from low-lying and inundated areas.

#Kavali Town, Nellore district. 112 mm rainfall in last 3 hours. pic.twitter.com/NfZazyISdq — Andhra Pradesh Weatherman (@APWeatherman96) November 11, 2021

Each victim will be given immediate relief of Rs 1,000, according to a press release from the CM’s office. The chief minister has ordered the authorities to set up a helpline for flood victims and coordinate with other departments to evacuate people from flood-prone areas. The officials were directed to ensure that all types of medication are available at PHCs, area hospitals, and district hospitals, along with generators, to meet emergency services without interruption. He also ordered that power restoration works, plugging breaches, if any, to canals, and supply of safe drinking water to affected areas should be done on a priority basis.