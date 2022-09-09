scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Andhra Pradesh govt to give financial assistance to women of SC, ST and BC communities

Under the YSR Cheyutha scheme, a cash assistance of Rs 18,750 per annum, aggregating to Rs 75,000 in four years, will be given to the women.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File Photo)

Reaching out to women belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Backward Class (BC) communities, the Andhra Pradesh government Friday said it will provide financial assistance to nearly 25 lakh women on September 22 to help them start small businesses.

Under the YSR Cheyutha scheme, a cash assistance of Rs 18,750 per annum, aggregating to Rs 75,000 in four years, will be given to the women. Unlike last year, this time, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is also set to reach out to the women with a personal message on September 22. Reddy has decided to ask the beneficiaries to vote for YSRCP if they benefit from the scheme.

To publicise and create awareness about the scheme, ministers, MLAs and YSRCP leaders would be present in each and every constituency along with a number of women beneficiaries when the cash transfer is done on September 22.

The cash assistance can be used to start small businesses like groceries or vegetable shops. The number of women beneficiaries has doubled from last year when about 12 lakh beneficiaries received the money. Welfare Minister C Venugopala Krishna said, “Rs 4,700 crore will be transferred into the accounts of 25 lakh beneficiaries on September 22. The scheme aims to provide financial assistance to SC, ST and BC women in the age group of 45 to 60 years for four years.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Disquiet in Mamata allies among intelligentsia as list of TMC leaders und...Premium
Disquiet in Mamata allies among intelligentsia as list of TMC leaders und...
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...Premium
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...Premium
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in IndiaPremium
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in India

“It is a sustainable livelihood model scheme for women of SC, ST and BC communities who can turn entrepreneurs. The state has signed MoUs with ITC, Procter & Gamble, HUL, Amul and Reliance besides banks to provide entrepreneurship and business opportunities for women who need help in starting small or medium business units,” he said.

Reddy, while launching the YSR Cheyutha (handholding) scheme, said it is aimed at economically empowering the women of the socially-backward communities.

More from Hyderabad

The scheme has been designed in such a way that those who are in the age group of 56-60 years will be absorbed into the YSR Pension scheme after four years when they cross 60 so that the financial assistance does not dry up. The younger group in the 43-44 age group will automatically be added to the YSR Cheyutha scheme as soon as they turn 45. Officials said women who are not in a position to start a business of their own can invest the amount through the state government. For others, the state government has not put any restrictions on how they choose to spend the money.

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 02:53:32 pm
Next Story

FMGE December 2022 registration process begins today; check exam date

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Britain has a new monarch. Here's how its flags, currency & anthem will now change

Britain has a new monarch. Here's how its flags, currency & anthem will now change

Places of Worship Act: SC gives Centre 2 weeks to reply

Places of Worship Act: SC gives Centre 2 weeks to reply

Brakes were hit 5 secs before crash, police cite Mercedes report
Cyrus Mistry death

Brakes were hit 5 secs before crash, police cite Mercedes report

SC partly stays demolition of Goa's famous beach shack Curlies

SC partly stays demolition of Goa's famous beach shack Curlies

India is running out of weapons to deter China due to Modi order

India is running out of weapons to deter China due to Modi order

Premium
Is Akshay Kumar a blockbuster away from magic? Yes, say experts

Is Akshay Kumar a blockbuster away from magic? Yes, say experts

Apple event: 3 things that left me impressed the most…

Apple event: 3 things that left me impressed the most…

Premium
Can bananas help in weight loss? Is the best fruit for high cholesterol?

Can bananas help in weight loss? Is the best fruit for high cholesterol?

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office

Premium
Story behind the black-and-white photo used to announce Queen's passing

Story behind the black-and-white photo used to announce Queen's passing

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 09: Latest News
Advertisement