Andhra Pradesh govt to give financial assistance to women of SC, ST and BC communities

Reaching out to women belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Backward Class (BC) communities, the Andhra Pradesh government Friday said it will provide financial assistance to nearly 25 lakh women on September 22 to help them start small businesses.

Under the YSR Cheyutha scheme, a cash assistance of Rs 18,750 per annum, aggregating to Rs 75,000 in four years, will be given to the women. Unlike last year, this time, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is also set to reach out to the women with a personal message on September 22. Reddy has decided to ask the beneficiaries to vote for YSRCP if they benefit from the scheme.

To publicise and create awareness about the scheme, ministers, MLAs and YSRCP leaders would be present in each and every constituency along with a number of women beneficiaries when the cash transfer is done on September 22.

The cash assistance can be used to start small businesses like groceries or vegetable shops. The number of women beneficiaries has doubled from last year when about 12 lakh beneficiaries received the money. Welfare Minister C Venugopala Krishna said, “Rs 4,700 crore will be transferred into the accounts of 25 lakh beneficiaries on September 22. The scheme aims to provide financial assistance to SC, ST and BC women in the age group of 45 to 60 years for four years.”

“It is a sustainable livelihood model scheme for women of SC, ST and BC communities who can turn entrepreneurs. The state has signed MoUs with ITC, Procter & Gamble, HUL, Amul and Reliance besides banks to provide entrepreneurship and business opportunities for women who need help in starting small or medium business units,” he said.

Reddy, while launching the YSR Cheyutha (handholding) scheme, said it is aimed at economically empowering the women of the socially-backward communities.

The scheme has been designed in such a way that those who are in the age group of 56-60 years will be absorbed into the YSR Pension scheme after four years when they cross 60 so that the financial assistance does not dry up. The younger group in the 43-44 age group will automatically be added to the YSR Cheyutha scheme as soon as they turn 45. Officials said women who are not in a position to start a business of their own can invest the amount through the state government. For others, the state government has not put any restrictions on how they choose to spend the money.