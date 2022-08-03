Andhra Pradesh govt observes birth anniversary of national flag designer Pingali Venkayya

August 3, 2022 10:27:20 pm
Andhra Pradesh government observed the 146th birth anniversary of Pingali Venkayya, freedom fighter and designer of Indian National Tricolour, at Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s office Tuesday.
As part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, the CM hoisted the national flag and took the salute from the police. He also inaugurated a photo exhibition on the life and times of Pingali Venkayya and paid tributes to his statue. On the occasion, Jagan Mohan Reddy also unveiled a portrait of Pingali Venkayya painted by director of culture department Regulla Mallikharjuna Rao.
Venkayya was born in Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh on August 2, 1876. He went to school in Madras and then to Cambridge University. He joined the British Indian Army and was in South Africa where he met Mahatma Gandhi, became his disciple and plunged into the freedom movement. After returning to India, he published a book of flags containing 30 different designs in 1916. He wrote letters to freedom fighters including Mahatma Gandhi informing them about his idea of having a national flag and he spoke about it at Congress meetings. In 1921, at a meeting in Vijayawada, Mahatma Gandhi and other leaders approved Venkayya’s design. The first design comprised only two bands—red and green—and a charkha but on the insistence of Mahatma Gandhi, Venkayya added a white band. Subsequently, the red colour band was changed to saffron and the Ashok Chakra replaced the charkha. On July 4, 1963, Venkayya passed away in poverty.
Talking about the conditions in which he passed away, Venkayya’s relative P Sushila said: “His contribution in designing the national flag is totally forgotten. He died in penury.’’
In 1992, then Andhra Pradesh chief minister NT Rama Rao commissioned a statue of Venkayya – one among the 31 state icons – at Necklace Road in Hyderabad. Several statues of Venkayya have since been built all over Andhra Pradesh.
In 2009, a stamp was issued in his memory and the Andhra Pradesh Government recommended him for Bharat Ratna in 2014. Government advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the state government will celebrate Pingali Venkayya and multiple events have been planned to observe the 75 years of Independence.
Hymavathi Jagadamba, head of Hyderabad-based Pingali Venkaiah Charitable Trust, said: “School textbooks in Andhra Pradesh do not even have a chapter on him. We visit schools and distribute books written on him. I am told that the AP Government has now decided to include a chapter on him.’’
State BJP chief Somu Veeraju said they held functions marking the 146th birth anniversary of Venkayya, and they will continue to hold events till August 15. “At the national level, a postal stamp has been released and other functions will be organised to remember him,” Veeraju said.
Venkayya’s daughter G Seetha Mahalakshmi passed away on July 21 this year. She was 100 years old.
