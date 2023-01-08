scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Andhra Pradesh govt appoints retired judge to probe stampedes at TDP events

Retired high court judge Justice Seshasayana Reddy will submit the one-man commission's findings to the government within one month.

TDP leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu visits the family of Kalavkuri Yanadi, who lost his life in the Kandukur incident, in Nellore district in December (PTI)

The Andhra Pradesh government Saturday constituted a one-man commission of inquiry to probe into the two recent stampedes at Telugu Desam Party (TDP) events in which 11 people were killed.

According to the order issued by chief secretary Dr K S Jawahar Reddy under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952, retired high court judge Justice Seshasayana Reddy will submit his findings to the government within one month.

The terms of reference of the inquiry are: Circumstances leading to the stampedes and the persons responsible; whether there were any shortcomings in the arrangements made and any violations in the permission granted and if so persons responsible; and recommendations with regard to institutional mechanisms and safeguards to be in place in addition to the existing institutional mechanisms and safeguards so as to prevent the occurrence of such grave incidents in future.

Eight people were killed in a stampede at Kandukur town in the SPS Nellore district on December 28 during a meeting led by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...
In Indore, a home for the Pravasis who fought for India's independence
In hijab protest district, over 50% dip in minority students' count in go...
On January 1, three people were killed in a stampede at a free gift distribution programme. The tragedy occurred sometime after former chief minister Naidu had left the venue.

On January 3, the Andhra Pradesh government issued an order prohibiting political parties from holding public meetings and rallies from being held on roads, including national highways, citing public safety.

The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government has been facing criticism for the move. The TDP and Jana Sena Party have vehemently opposed the government order saying it was aimed at stopping public meetings of Naidu and JSP chief K Pawan Kalyan.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 12:35 IST
