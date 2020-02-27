Andhra Pradesh: Ganja worth Rs 2.45 crore seized in Vizag, four arrested

The contraband was loaded from near Narsipatnam and handed over to the driver at Anakapalle on Wednesday, said the statement as further investigation is on. (Photo source: DRI) The contraband was loaded from near Narsipatnam and handed over to the driver at Anakapalle on Wednesday, said the statement as further investigation is on. (Photo source: DRI)

A cache of marijuana (ganja) worth approximately Rs 2.45 crore was seized Thursday in Vizag by the officials from Hyderabad zonal unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

Four persons were arrested on the charges of illegal transport of ganja. According to officials, the consignment of 1,638 kg of ganja from the Vizag agency area was bound for Bhubaneshwar .

According to an official statement, based on intelligence, the officials intercepted a Tata goods carriage vehicle and a Tata Indigo car that was piloting the carriage of the goods near NAD junction, Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. Upon searching, the officers found 40 bags concealed under stocks of bananas. In 40 bags, a total of 800 brown packets weighing a total of 1,638kg were found.

The contraband was loaded from near Narsipatnam and handed over to the driver at Anakapalle on Wednesday, said the statement as further investigation is on.

The four persons were arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The value of the seized ganja in the grey market is about Rs 2.45 crore, said the statement. Along with the ganja, officials seized the goods carriage vehicle and the banana stock used to conceal the contraband.

