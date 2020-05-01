Andhra Pradesh: Full list of red, orange and green zones

In Andhra Pradesh, state capital Hyderabad has been declared a ‘no-activity’ zone, while seven districts have been declared as red zones and five districts as orange zones. (Source: PTI) In Andhra Pradesh, state capital Hyderabad has been declared a ‘no-activity’ zone, while seven districts have been declared as red zones and five districts as orange zones. (Source: PTI)

With the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country now at 35,043, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has divided 733 districts across the country into three zones – Red, Orange and Green.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the district administration in states and union territories are required to ensure that the districts where cases have come up — i.e. red and orange zones — can break the chain of transmission through effective and stringent containment measures.

The statement also advises that containment zones should be delineated after duly taking into account mapping of cases, contact tracing, geographical dispersion of cases, well-demarcated perimeters and enforceability.

In Andhra Pradesh, state capital Hyderabad has been declared a ‘no-activity’ zone, while seven districts have been declared as red zones and five districts as orange zones. Only one district has been declared a green zone.

According to Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan, all states are requested to delineate the containment zones and buffer zones in the identified red and orange zone districts and notify the same. A district will be considered to be under Green Zone, if there are no confirmed cases so far, or there is no reported case for the last 21 days in the district.

Andhra Pradesh Red Zones

Kurnool

Guntur

Krishna

Chittoor

Spsr Nellore

Orange Zones

West Godavari

YSR

Anantapur

Prakasam

East Godavari

Srikakulam

Visakhapatnam

Green Zones

The list will be revised every week and communicated to the states and Union Territories for further follow-up action.

As of May 1, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh stands at 1027, with 403 patients discharged and 60 cases recorded over the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state has touched 33.

