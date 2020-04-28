Andhra Pradesh: Four working in Raj Bhavan test Covid-19 positive

Andhra Pradesh Raj Bhavan. (Source: rajbhavan.ap.gov.in) Andhra Pradesh Raj Bhavan. (Source: rajbhavan.ap.gov.in)

Coronavirus (COVID-19): Four persons working in Andhra Pradesh’s Raj Bhavan tested Covid-19 positive on Tuesday. A security guard, a staff nurse, and two attendants working at the Governor’s house were tested after they displayed symptoms.

“Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan and his family are fine, they have tested negative. All other staff working in Raj Bhavan were tested and their result is negative,” Special Chief Secretary (Heatlh) Dr K S Jawahar Reddy said.

Officials said that 82 new cases were reported across the state Tuesday. Kurnool continued to remain a hotspot as 40 cases were reported from the district, followed by 17 in Guntur, 13 in Krishna and seven in Kadapa. The total number of cases in the state rose to 1,259. There were no deaths reported today; the toll stands at 31.

At least 5,783 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 80,334 tests so far.

In Telangana, the number of cases continued to decrease with only six new infections reported Tuesday. The toll remained at 25 as there were no deaths today.

In Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar announced a two-day complete lockdown in Narasaraopet Division on April 29 and 30. Officials said that people were violating the lockdown restrictions in the area resulting in a spike in positive cases.

On Monday, 23 persons had tested positive in Narasaraopet taking the number of cases to 72 in the area alone, while in Guntur district the total number of positive cases went up to 254.

During the 48-hour lockdown, health officials will conduct a door-to-door survey to identify contacts of positive patients.

“People should obey the lockdown rules and stay indoors otherwise stringent action would be taken,” the collector warned.

The Andhra Pradesh government also announced today that the postponed SSC examinations will be held two weeks after the lockdown is lifted. Minister for Education Adimulapu Suresh said the academic calendar would be released as per the Human Resource Department (HRD) ad hoc calendar for the new academic year. “The Education Department is planning to conduct SSC examinations two weeks after the lockdown is lifted and the exams will be held keeping in view all the guidelines while implementing social distancing norms strictly so that students will not be affected,” the minister said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd