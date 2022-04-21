Andhra Pradesh: Four die in lightning strike in Kurnool

At least four persons, including two women farm labourers, died after they were struck by lightning in Adoni in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh during a brief spell of rain Thursday evening.

The Met department at Amaravati, in its forecast, had warned of light rains and thunder showers in Andhra Pradesh, and thunderstorms accompanied with lightning at one or two places.

Officials said the two women workers were returning from the fields in Kuppala village when they were struck by lightning and died on the spot. Two unrelated men working in fields nearby in the same village were struck by lighting a few minutes later and died on the spot.

The rainfall is amidst a heatwave in Andhra Pradesh. On March 28, the IMD had issued a heatwave warning for several areas in the state, which was to last till April 20.

In Telangana, light to moderate rains lashed Hyderabad and elsewhere in the state. The Met department at Hyderabad said that light to moderate rain or thunder showers were likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana. The IMD also warned of a thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with wind speed gusting upto 40 kmph in a few districts of the state. In Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana, which experienced at least 10 days of high temperatures and hot winds, the weather changed towards 4 pm followed by light to moderate rainfall. The Met department said the occasional showers may continue for the next 4-5 days.

Meanwhile, flights at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad have been diverted or delayed.