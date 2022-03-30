Andhra Pradesh: Electricity rates increased across slabs

The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) announced hikes in power rates Wednesday. The increase ranges from 45 paise to Rs 1.57 across various slabs.

While the rate per unit has been increased from Rs 1.45 to Rs 1.90 for the 0-30 units’ slab, the increase is 91 paise in the 31-75 units’ slab. The rate per unit in this slab used to be Rs 2.09, which will be Rs 3 now. The rate for the 76-125 units’ slab has been increased by Rs 1.40 from Rs 3.10 to Rs 4.50 per unit.

The highest increase is in the 126-225 units’ slab, in which the rate has been increased by Rs 1.57, from Rs 4.43 to Rs 6 per unit.

In Andhra Pradesh, the maximum number of consumers are in the 76-125 and 126-225 units’ slabs, and they will be the hardest hit owing to the increase. The rate per unit in the 226-400 units’ slab has been increased by Rs 1.16, from Rs 7.59 to Rs 8.75. The rate above 400 units has been increased by Rs 0.55 per unit, from Rs 9.20 to Rs 9.75.

Announcing the decision to hike the tariffs, APERC chairman Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy said that the hike was due and that the discoms were running in losses.