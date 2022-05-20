Andhra Pradesh: Driver found dead in MLC Ananta Uday Bhaskar’s car, tension in Kakinada

Tension and chaos prevailed in Kakinada city in Andhra Pradesh after the driver of MLC Ananta Uday Bhaskar was found dead in the YSR Congress leader’s car in the early hours of Friday, officers said.

The Legislative Council member had called his driver T Subramanyam’s brother at around 2 am on Friday and said that they were involved in an accident, the police said. Later the MLC allegedly drove to the apartment where the driver’s family lived and asked his family members to remove the body from his car. When the family questioned him about what happened, the MLC summoned another car and left, leaving behind his car with the body of the driver still inside, officers added.

Angry family members, relatives and locals have refused to remove the body from the vehicle and have prevented the police from approaching the vehicle. They have demanded the MLC’s arrest and that a post-mortem be conducted on the driver’s body. Several local organisations, including Dalit unions, have threatened to storm the district collector’s office seeking justice for the driver’s family.

A family member said Subramanyam had worked for the MLC for five years before quitting about five months ago. The family member alleged that the MLC held a grudge against Subramanyam for some reason, and he and his friends had taken him from his home Thursday evening for a birthday party.

A large police contingent had reached the apartment where the MLC left the body in the car and cops were trying to retrieve the body and take it to the hospital for post-mortem on Friday. The MLC could not be reached for comment. The police are yet to question him, officers said.