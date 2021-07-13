Andhra Pradesh extends relaxations in restrictions across all districts; shops to be open till 9 pm 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman as others wait to test for Covid-19 in Hyderabad (AP)

Andhra Pradesh has relaxed Covid-19 restrictions uniformly across all the 13 districts from 6 am to 10 pm as the test positivity rate (TPR) has come down to less than five. As per the new regulations, all commercial establishments should shut down by 9 pm and curfew restrictions will begin from 10 pm lasting for eight hours till 6 am.

“It is still mandatory for every individual to wear face masks and a fine of Rs 100 will be imposed for not wearing masks in public places. If any shops and establishments violate the guidelines, they will be asked to close down for 2-3 days,” an official said. Officials are setting up an online facility where one can report mask violations by posting photos.

During a review meeting, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to provide medical care to all those who are found to have symptoms during the ongoing fever survey.

As of today (Tuesday), there are 28,680 active Covid cases in the state with 5,695 patients being treated in hospitals and 4,976 people in Covid care centres. The officials said that the recovery rate has increased to 97.83 per cent and the TPR has come down to 2.91. They said TPR is less than three in seven districts and almost 92.91 per cent of patients in hospitals are being treated under the Aarogyasri scheme.

So far 1,31,43,873 vaccine doses have been administered in Andhra Pradesh with 34,60,329 people fully vaccinated and 96,83,544 partially.

Officials are focussing on completing vaccination for teachers before the reopening of schools. The chief minister directed the officials to vaccinate both government and private school teachers and also to explore the possibility of vaccinating degree students by organising vaccination camps in colleges.

Apart from focussing on Covid-19, officials are also considering the possibility of the outbreak of diseases like dengue in several vulnerable areas. Health Minister A K Krishna Srinivas said that the government is preparing an action plan to protect children who are likely to be affected during the third wave.

Meanwhile, 3,876 black fungus cases have been registered in the state so far, of which 324 persons died and 2,500 were cured.