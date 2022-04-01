Andhra Pradesh to conduct comprehensive land survey using radar imagery

Andhra Pradesh is starting a comprehensive land survey using orthorectified radar imagery captured by drones to resolve decades-old disputes, and create physical and electronic records of land ownership titles that cannot be tampered with.

After the land survey, some of the government lands will be given to eligible poor beneficiaries with clear ownership titles. For the first time, drones will be extensively used during the survey to identify and earmark the lands. The government is also setting up mobile tribunals to resolve disputes in rural areas, said Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Dharmana Krishna Das.

Officials said that 154 drones will be used to conduct the survey beginning April 5. A pilot survey has already been done using 20 drones in 1441 villages. The officials said they planned to complete the land survey and issue titles in 5,200 villages by the end of July 2023, 5,700 villages by the end of August 2023, and 6,460 villages by the end of September 2023. They said the first phase of taking orthorectified radar images in villages will be completed by November, second phase by December and third phase by January 2023.

The government is also enabling registration of lands at village secretariats. Das said purification of land records was being done along with the comprehensive land survey. “Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has warned that the system should be corruption-free, and stringent action should be taken against anyone found indulging in corruption in the land survey,’’ he said.

The aim of the survey is that there should be no controversies regarding ownership by the time title deeds are given to land owners. The chief minister directed the officials to involve the law department in the process and prepare a road map, which should become a model in terms of land surveys and records.

The government will also update land records as per ward and village secretariats so that the issues raised due to discrepancies in the web land portal records will be resolved. Web land portal is a centralized land records management system in the state. Das said that the government would give the web land portal application which has a digitised signature, village land register application, and village account register, along with land title deeds to land owners.