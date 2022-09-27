Andhra Pradesh: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launches ‘Visit AP’ campaign

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the ‘Visit AP’ campaign at Vijayawada Tuesday. The launch coincided with World Tourism Day. “The Visit Andhra Pradesh 2023 campaign aims to promote tourism, travel, hospitality, and adventure,’’ the chief minister said. He interacted with tribal Dhimsa dancers from the Araku Valley region during the event.

On this occasion, the tourism and culture department released brochures on tourist facilities in the state. A GIS web portal to guide visitors to tourist destinations was also launched.

Notably, the state government has been putting a lot of emphasis on promoting tourism in the state and is developing water sports facilities at various spots.

Recently, the state government allocated 30.32 acres of land near Tirupati to the Oberoi Group to set up a five-star hotel and a convention centre. The Oberoi Group has shown interest in setting up hotels at popular tourist spots like Visakhapatnam, Gandikota, Picchukulanka, and Horsley Hills, among others.

The state government also unveiled the Golden Jubilee logo of Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) Tuesday. The APIIC should play a vital role in the development of the state through a transparent industrial policy, Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

The APIIC would focus on developing industrial parks and basic amenities, said officials.