Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Reddy to meet PM Modi today, to seek funds for projects

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Thursday to seek central funds for various projects and discuss the financial situation of the state, said officials. The chief minister will also request the Centre to fulfil the promises and assurances given to the state as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, according to officials.

CM Jagan Reddy will also apprise the PM about the meetings he held with various business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos last week. The CM has been raising issues such as the Polavaram irrigation project, Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh, and other promises made during the bifurcation of the state in 2014. The chief minister said that even after seven years of bifurcation, a majority of the commitments remain unfulfilled and Andhra Pradesh continues to face immense economic hardships and deprivation.

The CM is expected to seek full central funding for the Polavaram project. The project’s estimated cost as per 2013-14 rates was approximately Rs 20,400 crore. It has jumped to Rs 55,657 crore at 2017-18 rates and the state government is requesting the prime minister’s approval of the revised estimates. The revised estimate includes a drinking water supply component of Rs 4,000 crore.

The chief minister is likely to once again raise the issue of disputes between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. He is also expected to ask PM Modi to relax the credit and borrowing limit. The Centre has fixed the borrowing ceiling at Rs 42,000 crore but the state government wants it to be increased to Rs 58,000 crore.

He is also likely to request the PM to release funds to bridge the revenue deficit following the state’s bifurcation. When the state was bifurcated to create Telangana, the total revenue deficit for the 2014-15 fiscal was Rs 22,948.76 crore. As per the state government, the amount released to Andhra Pradesh so far is only Rs 4,117.89 crore.

The CM is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as well, according to officials.