scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 16, 2022
Must Read

Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy set to lay foundation of world’s largest integrated renewable energy storage project in Kurnool

Officials said it is the largest such project in the world and will enable the production of green hydrogen and green molecules at a low cost, thereby reducing the LNG import bill to the tune of $25 billion.

Written by Sreenivas Janyala | Hyderabad |
May 16, 2022 10:58:05 pm
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to lay the foundation for the 5,230 MW Integrated Renewable Energy Storage Project (IRESP) at Kurnool Tuesday. The Rs 15,000-crore power project undertaken by the Greenko Group is located at Gummitham Tanda, Brahmanapalli village in Orvakallu in Kurnool district.

Officials said it is the largest such project in the world and will enable the production of green hydrogen and green molecules at a low cost, thereby reducing the LNG import bill to the tune of $25 billion.

“It will help in decarbonization to the tune of 50 GWh of electricity daily, offsetting 15 million tonnes of CO2 emissions per annum, which is equivalent to replacing five million cars with electric vehicles or 2.5 million hectares of afforestation,” said an official.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Read |Andhra Pradesh: Ruling, Opposition parties trade charges over ‘plight’ of farmers

Greenko has signed cloud energy storage contracts with the NIIF-backed Ayana Renewables, ArcelorMittal, Adani Group and also inked an MoU with the NTPC for storage services to deliver peak and round-the-clock renewable energy to the Indian market. Officials said that energy storage is essential and critical for the country in meeting Paris Climate Accord emission goals and boosting energy security.

More from Hyderabad

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 16, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 16, 2022: What you need to read today
Modi in Lumbini: Buddhism provides India a cultural inroad in Nepal – it ...Premium
Modi in Lumbini: Buddhism provides India a cultural inroad in Nepal – it ...
The angry young brigade of Sharad ‘Mr Congeniality’ PawarPremium
The angry young brigade of Sharad ‘Mr Congeniality’ Pawar
Explained: How heatwave is again sweeping across IndiaPremium
Explained: How heatwave is again sweeping across India
More Premium Stories >>

The project has raised $750 million from green bonds to finance its debt, a first for an under-construction storage project globally.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 16: Latest News

Advertisement