Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates Sangam, Nellore barrages

The state government has prioritised construction of irrigation projects, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said at an event in Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district Tuesday.

Speaking after inaugurating the Mekapati Goutham Reddy Sangam Barrage and Nellore Barrage, the chief minister said the two projects would benefit Atmakur, Kovur, Sarvepalli, Nellore rural and Kavali constituencies.

He added that Rs 320 crore was spent on Sangam and Nellore barrages and works on all 26 irrigation projects from Srikakulam to Chittoor were expedited. Jagan Mohan Reddy also mentioned that none of the mandals in Andhra Pradesh experienced water scarcity or drought in the last three years after his government was formed.

“It (Sangam barrage) is a tribute to Goutham Reddy, who was supposed to be here but for the tragedy, and we named the Sangam barrage after him which would irrigate 3.85 lakh acres, work on which was expedited,’’ Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

Mekapati Goutham Reddy, who was YSR Congress Party MLA and industries minister, died on February 21 owing to a heart attack. The CM said that in spite of the Covid-19 pandemic, the state government overcame all odds and prioritized the project. Despite floods in Penna river for two consecutive years, we could focus on the work and spent Rs 320 crore on both the projects, he said.

The barrages were built 140 years ago by the British and no one bothered to carry out repair works, said Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu.

“It was only during the term of Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy that some of the stabilisation works of projects that were over 100 years old started in 2006. As his son, I am proud to say I could complete the projects in my term,’’ Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

Notably, the chief minister has sanctioned Rs 85 crore worth of works –including connectivity to national highway from Sangam Barrage at a cost of Rs 15 crore, Rs 40 crore for 12 irrigation works, Rs 14 crore for laying roads to improve village connectivity, Rs 12 crore special grant for Atmakur municipality and Rs 4 crore towards drawing of water to Sangam Panchayat from the barrage.

The CM directed officials to prepare an action plan to check pollution in the irrigation canals.

The Andhra Pradesh government recently red-flagged pollution by sewage water in Godavari and Krishna rivers and the canals linked to them.

Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed officials to focus on treatment of sewage water and prepare a report in this regard. The chief minister directed officials to submit a report on beautification of Krishna canal system in Vijayawada, and ensure irrigation canals are not polluted.