Andhra Pradesh: CM inaugurates 13 new districts, stresses on decentralisation to spur development

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said his government would continue with its decentralisation policy for the development and balanced growth of all regions in the state. Reddy’s statement came during a virtual programme, in which 13 new districts were created.

The chief minister added that the new districts will provide better administration and transparency, and help create a smooth and effective delivery mechanism for welfare schemes.

The new districts formed are Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Seetharamaraju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, Eluru, NTR, Palanadu, Bapatla, Nandyala, Sri Satya Sai, Annamayya and Tirupati. The southern state now has a total of 26 districts.

At the event, Reddy said that even a small state like Arunachal Pradesh has 25 districts for better administration. The chief minister added that each district in Andhra Pradesh had on an average 38.15 lakh residents, and the creation of the new districts has brought down the average to about 19.07 lakh people.

Referring to his party’s 2019 poll promise, Reddy stated that the YSRCP had resolved to form as many districts as parliamentary constituencies in the state.

The CM further said that the role and scope of collectors have widened from mere collection of revenue to heading the delivery mechanism for welfare schemes, among others. He added that the focus of all 26 district collectors should be on achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Reddy announced that the collectors would also be rated based on their performance on realising the SDGs released on Monday.

The Andhra Pradesh chief minister said that to cut down travel time of citizens, his government has decided to have the offices of collectors, SPs and other district officials in the same campus.

Reddy also released the District Handbook of Statistics, which contains comprehensive information on the newly created districts.

The chief minister said that his government has accepted TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s request and accorded revenue division status to Naidu’s constituency Kuppam. “Chandrababu Naidu, who was the chief minister for 14 years, failed to set up Kuppam as a revenue division but we made it,” he said.