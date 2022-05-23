Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy highlights state as investment destination at Davos meet

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy portrayed the state as a potential investment destination while speaking on the inaugural day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Summit, 2022, at Davos on Sunday.

The CM stressed on the need for modernisation of the manufacturing sector to make the state a manufacturing hub with focus on green energy, and advocated about key infrastructure and port-led industrialisation. He outlined the education and health policies being pursued by the state government to make it a potential area for investments.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also held discussions with Pedro Gomez, the head of Shaping the Future of Mobility, and D Maya Ben Dror of Sustainable Automotive and Mobility, WEF. They briefed him on the Shaping the Future of Mobility and “Moving India” initiatives of which Andhra Pradesh was the first state that had been selected.

The Chief Minister also discussed the evolution of green mobility and challenges associated with the battery disposal to ensure that the transition is net zero. He discussed ideas where renewable energy sources could be integrated with electric charging infrastructure and also to generate green hydrogen to make the transition greener and enable sustainable manufacturing.

Further, the WEF and the Government of Andhra Pradesh exchanged the platform partnership on “Shaping the Future of Advanced Manufacturing and Value Chains”, through which the state will be integrated with the global network of advanced manufacturing hubs.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also inaugurated the state’s pavilion showcasing the investment opportunities. The pavilion sports the slogan ‘People, Progress and Possibilities’ which depicts the prowess of the state for the flow of investments and explains the various policies of the Government, besides the geographic advantage with the long coastline among other thrust areas for business partnerships.

Initially, the Chief Minister held discussions with Klaus Schwab, the Founder and Executive Chairman of WEF on the potential areas, including transforming governance, investing in future areas of education, healthcare, skilling, economic growth and recovery, infrastructure development, port-led industrialization, and how the WEF platform can be leveraged to meet environmental and social governance objectives of the State.

Later, he met Dr Shyam Bishen, the Head of Health and Healthcare at WEF and discussed collaboration on healthcare, biotechnology and innovation.

During the meeting with Hans-Paul Burkner, the Chairman of BCG, they discussed the opportunities emerging in India and specifically Andhra Pradesh with the global diversification of supply-chains and emphasized the importance of having a single-point interface to ensure seamless facilitation of investments. He regarded availability of land and transparent labour contracts as the key factors for global investors, in addition to accessibility to connectivity and infrastructure.

The Chief Minister also met industrialist Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group, and Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray on the sidelines of the meet.