Andhra Pradesh: CID registers FIR against former CM Chandrababu Naidu, others for ‘irregularities’ in construction of Amaravati internal ring road

The Andhra Pradesh CID has registered an FIR against former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, former municipal administration minister Dr P Narayana, Heritage Foods Ltd, and 12 others, for alleged irregularities in the construction of an internal ring road in Amaravati. Notably, Dr Narayana was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with the SSC paper leak case.

The FIR was filed on May 9 based on a complaint from YSR Congress Party Mangalgiri MLA A Rama Krishna Reddy. The FIR states that Reddy alleged that “certain illegal and corrupt activities were committed by highly placed government officials between 2014 and 2019 with regard design of master plan for the AP capital and alignment of the ring road to cause wrongful gain to certain individuals.’’

The inquiry report was submitted on May 6, following which the FIR was filed. The FIR was filed under Sections 120(B), 420, 34, 35, 36, 37, 166, 167 and 217 of the Indian Penal Code, Section 13(2) read with 13(1) (a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.