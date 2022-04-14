Andhra Pradesh: Six killed,12 injured in fire at chemical factory in Eluru

At least six people were charred to death and 10 to 12 others were injured after a fire broke out at a chemical factory in the Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh, the police said Thursday.

Superintendent of police Rahul Sharma said the fire in the factory at Akkireddygudem was possibly caused by a nitric acid leak. The state government has announced ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh to those injured in the fire.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan expressed anguish over the fire accident and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

More details awaited.