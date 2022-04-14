scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 14, 2022
Andhra Pradesh: Six killed,12 injured in fire at chemical factory in Eluru

Superintendent of police Rahul Sharma said the fire in the factory at Akkireddygudem was possibly caused by a nitric acid leak.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: April 14, 2022 9:16:58 am
Andhra fire, eluru fire, Andhra Pradesh, Andhra chemical factory blastAt least six people were killed and 12 sustained injuries in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru. (ANI)

At least six people were charred to death and 10 to 12 others were injured after a fire broke out at a chemical factory in the Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh, the police said Thursday.

Superintendent of police Rahul Sharma said the fire in the factory at Akkireddygudem was possibly caused by a nitric acid leak. The state government has announced ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh to those injured in the fire.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan expressed anguish over the fire accident and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

More details awaited.

