Andhra Pradesh plans CBSE affiliation for all government schools

Andhra Pradesh has proposed a plan to get CBSE affiliation for all its government schools. Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said the state will initially attempt to get 1,000 schools affiliated to the central board.

During a meeting on schools and the New Education Policy (NEP), the government also decided that from Class 3 onwards each school shall have subject-wise teachers, and no teacher shall teach two different subjects. Education Department officials said some schools will also seek ICSE affiliation. Schools reopened on August 16 in Andhra Pradesh. Though attendance was low in the initial days, it has improved now. In case of students or teachers testing positive for Covid-19, the state government has asked the schools in question to declare holidays for a few days.

As part of the reforms in education being brought in by the state government, in the second phase of renovation and repairs of schools, 12,663 schools will be revamped at a cost of Rs 4,535 crore, with 18,498 additional classrooms being constructed. Similarly, in the third phase, 24,900 schools will be renovated at an estimated cost of Rs 7,821 crores. Minister Suresh said that to ensure that the schools renovated in the first phase are maintained properly and do not fall in disrepair again — especially the newly-built drinking water taps and toilets — a contingency fund is being set up in every school to take up repair work as soon as required. “The parents’ committee of each school will regularly check the condition of the school infrastructure and suggest repairs if required,” an official said.

To encourage students to participate in sports in schools, officials will include sports shoes and sports uniforms in the school kit that the government is providing to all students. The sports items would be included in the kit from the next academic year. “Over 42,32,064 students in all government schools have been provided with school kits comprising three pairs of uniforms, an Oxford English to Telugu dictionary, one pair of shoes, two pairs of socks, bilingual textbooks, notebooks, belt and a school bag. From October, we will be distributing sanitary napkins to the girl students under the Swecha programme,’’ an official said. Under the programme, the government would supply ten sanitary napkins per month to every adolescent girl studying in Classes 7 to 12 in all government schools, junior colleges and residential institutions in the state. A lady teacher or lecturer in each school and college to be in charge of implementing the Swechha programme.