Andhra Pradesh: Case against Nara Lokesh Naidu, TDP leaders for ‘attacking’ police inspector

Guntur urban district police in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday registered an FIR against MLA Nara Lokesh Naidu, son of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, and five other leaders, accusing them of attacking a police inspector at the party headquarters at Mangalagiri Tuesday evening. Another FIR was registered late Tuesday night against 70 workers of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for allegedly attacking and vandalising the TDP office at Mangalagiri.

The FIR registered Wednesday at Mangalagiri rural police station, states that when reserve inspector G Sakru Naik, attached to the AP police headquarters as a spotter, went to the TDP headquarters after it was attacked and vandalised allegedly by YSRCP activists and supporters on Tuesday evening, TDP leaders, including Nara Lokesh Naidu, MLC Ashok Babu, ex-MLAs Alapati Raja, Tenali Sravan Kumar, Pothineni Srinivasa Rao, and some party workers caught hold of him and demanded to know his identity.

The FIR states that even though he showed his police ID card, MLC Ashok Babu, Pothineni Srinivasa Rao and others abused him. They allegedly used foul language with caste slur, punched him and pressed his throat. The injured inspector fell and became unconscious, states the FIR. When he became conscious after some time, he found himself confined in a room and his phone was broken by MLC Ashok Babu, the FIR alleges. He was rescued by the circle inspector of Mangalagiri rural and shifted to hospital. Naik subsequently gave a statement and complained to the police.

The FIR lodged on Tuesday night, also at Mangalagiri rural police station, is based on a complaint by P Sai Badrinath who works as an IT employee at the Knowledge Centre at the TDP office at Mangalagiri. In his complaint, Badrinath stated that around 5:20 pm on October 19, at least 70 YSRCP followers trespassed into the office with deadly weapons and damaged the office furniture and beat up and threatened the TDP staff. Badrinath, in his complaint, said that he also fell unconscious and was shifted to Manipal hospital at Tadepalli along with others.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy today said that the opposition TDP is unable to digest the welfare schemes of the YSRCP government and is resorting to abusive and objectionable words against them. Speaking at the launch of the second tranche of the Jagananna Thodu scheme, which provides financial assistance to small traders, traditional craftsmen, street vendors with carts, at the CM’s Camp Office in Tadepalli, Reddy said that the people are watching how the opposition is turning out to be.

“They have stooped so low that they are using objectionable and abusive words. The opposition is indulging in politics and using such abusive words which are hitherto not used by anyone. We were also in opposition in the past, but we have never used such abusive words. The TDP leaders are deliberately provoking their cadre and fostering enmities. One can see treachery in every word and every writing they propagate. The TDP would not hesitate to incite religious hatred as well,’’ he said. The Jagananna Thodu scheme provides financial assistance to small traders, traditional craftsmen, street vendors with carts, etc.

Government chief whip and YSRCP leader Gadikota Srikanth Reddy on Wednesday said that TDP Spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram abused and foul-mouthed Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, and that the whole episode happened under N Chandrababu Naidu’s watch. “These unsavoury statements made by TDP spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram against Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy were a preplanned conspiracy that was made under his (Naidu’s) guidance,’’ he alleged.