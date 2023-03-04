Andhra Pradesh: Government plan to shift capital to Visakhapatnam draws tepid response from residents

A cluster of three newly built high-rises at Rushikonda hill and two empty government-aided engineering college buildings will house most of the government offices when the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government shifts the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh to Visakhapatnam.

“The three new buildings at Rushikonda belong to our Tourism department and have 1.50 lakh sq ft office space. The remaining offices would be accommodated in two unused engineering college buildings,” Audimulapu Suresh, municipal administration and urban development minister, told The Indian Express.

“We are ready. Plenty of office space is available so we do not have to do any groundwork like searching for and organising spaces… It is just a matter of time before we start working from here,” he said.

Officials said that any one of the government-owned bungalows in the city would be converted into the CM’s residence-cum-office. “The CM once again reiterated that Visakhapatnam will be the capital of Andhra Pradesh soon while addressing the global investors summit on Friday,” Suresh said. However, officials said that shifting the capital is a long-term project which may actually start after the 2024 Assembly elections.

“There is a lot of excitement about the development and future of Vizag especially with the Bhogapuram international airport coming up on the outskirts, and several industrial clusters of clean energy coming up in and around the city. Bhogapuram will close the gap between Vizag and Vizianagaram, and opens up a stretch of 60-70 km for development for residential and commercial purposes,” Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, who hails from Vizianagaram, said. YSRCP ministers added that the development of Visakhapatnam as a capital city will fuel the growth of north-coastal Andhra Pradesh areas like the former undivided districts of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam.

Sources said that the government is also keen on further developing the Bheemili Road, and the secretariat and the CMO would come up on that stretch in the future. However, on the ground, there is not much buzz around the chief minister’s statement that he would soon move to the city which will be the state capital.

“For people of Vizag, it hardly matters as of now. The city has its own pace and culture, and all this buzz about it becoming the capital city is not of much interest to anyone, as far as the traffic situation is not aggravated or the beautiful hillocks not destroyed for commercial and residential development,” quipped Andhra University student Kanta Rao.

“We are worried that the city will lose its peace and laidback pace. It should not become a congested city with overloaded civic infrastructure causing traffic jams, water shortage, and trigger an unchecked construction boom,” said P Siva Kumar who runs a social media account Vizag Community.

Most of the residents are concerned about losing the scenic green cover on the hillocks within and surrounding the city. Most of the hillocks with dense vegetation are also reserved forest areas. An unplanned and haphazard development and construction boom will destroy the fragile green cover, residents said.

“The city will get congested, polluted and it will face water scarcity. With the value of land increasing, the property tax burden on the people will increase. The coastal six-lane highway mentioned will impact the coastline and involve CRZ violations. What the people of north AP desire is that irrespective of whether Vizag becomes the capital or not, the government should be people-driven, not the other way. Without public accountability, no government can have any credibility,” said former IAS officer EAS Sarma.