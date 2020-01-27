Andhra Pradesh cabinet decides to abolish Legislative Council

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Andhra CM Jagan Mohan

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet Monday morning decided to abolish the Legislative Council which had referred the capital decentralisation Bill to a select committee to review it.

The Cabinet meeting held earlier today discussed how to proceed on the three capital bills which are stuck in the Legislative Council where the TDP which is in majority has blocked the bill from passing.

After the Cabinet meeting, the Assembly will meet later today to introduce a resolution to abolish the Legislative Council.

The TDP which has 21 MLAs has decided to boycott the Assembly to indicate that the resolution to abolish the Legislative Council was taken in the absence of opposition.

After passing the resolution, the government will send it to the governor for his approval and then send it to the Parliament for ratification.

Officials said that the proposal to abolish the council will go to the Union Law Ministry, which has to prepare a Bill and present in the Parliament. All this may take three to six months, till when the Council will continue to function.

Article 169 of the Constitution empowers Parliament to enact legislation providing for the abolition of the Legislative Council of a state having such a Council if the Legislative Assembly of the state passes a resolution to that effect.

The Legislative Council in the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh was abolished in 1985 after Parliament enacted the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council (Abolition) Act, 1985. However, the way for a Legislative Council in the erstwhile state was again paved by the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Act, 2005 passed by Parliament.

