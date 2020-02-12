Visakhapatnam: Body of missing toddler, buried on top of hillock by mother, recovered

The child was found to be sick and semi-conscious near the Chinamushidiwada area in Vizag city, following which locals had informed the police. The child was found to be sick and semi-conscious near the Chinamushidiwada area in Vizag city, following which locals had informed the police.

The body of an 18-month-old was finally traced on the top of a hillock in Visakhapatnam Wednesday, almost two days after the local police initiated a search based on inputs given by the mother. The Police were informed by the mother that the baby had died of starvation, following which she buried her at Duvvapalem Hill, which falls in Pendurthi police station limits.

Kusumalatha had left home, along with her child, on the wee hours of February 7 after a heated argument with husband K Appa Rao and in-laws. The same day a missing person complaint was lodged at Pendurthi police station by the husband, and a search for the mother and child was initiated.

She was found to be sick and semi-conscious near the Chinamushidiwada area in Vizag city, following which locals had informed the police. She had told the police that she had stayed in a forest area for the last four days and her child died during that time. Though she had then claimed that the baby died of hunger and she had buried the body on the hill, she was unable to locate the place where she buried her child.

There were doubts regarding her version of the story as police could not trace the body after combing the locality on Monday and Tuesday. However, on Wednesday police finally succeeded in recovering the 18-month-old’s body.

Police believe the child died on February 8, a day after Kusumalatha took her child and left home. The body was sent to KG hospital for a postmortem examination Wednesday.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, inspector Satyanarayana of Pendurthi police station said Kusumalatha had left home at around 2.30 a.m on February 7 and walked towards the nearby hillock. “She had left home due to family disputes. As per the complaint from Kusumalatha’s mother and brother, the baby died due to lack of food and water. Further investigation is on,” said the inspector.

“The hillock where the body was found Wednesday is three-four km from their home. The baby died on February 8. After completion of the investigation, we will finalize charges against Kusumalatha,” he added.

