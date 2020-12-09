Andhra Pradesh: Biggest land ownership survey to kick off soon

The MoU is the outcome of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s assurance to clean up land and property ownership records in the state. (Representational Image)

The Andhra Pradesh government Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Survey of India kick-starting one of the largest land and house ownership surveys in the state. The survey will begin on December 21.

Around 14,000 surveyors have been appointed by the Andhra Pradesh government and 9,400 surveyors were given training by Survey of India for the survey which will be conducted over 1.26 lakh sq km except for forest lands, in three phases. Around 5,000 villages are to be covered in the first phase, 6,500 villages in the second phase, and 5,500 villages in the third phase. The state government will also set up mobile tribunals to solve land disputes on the spot.

The MoU is the outcome of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s assurance to clean up land and property ownership records in the state. Speaking to The Indian Express Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue, Stamps and Registration) D Krishna Das said the land survey and investigation may take around two years to complete.

“A land titling card which consists of a unique identification number, measurements of the property, name of the owner along with the photo, and the total area will be given after the survey. Digitized Cadastral Maps will be prepared after the completion of the survey. All details of the lands in the village will be on the maps. Survey stones will be installed once the marking of land is completed. Digitised property register and title register and a register for complaints will also be made available at Village Secretariats,” he said.

The survey will be done across land uses – settlement, agricultural or any real estate layout. After giving a title to it, the record will be displayed at the village secretariat for two years where objections can be raised. A permanent land title will be provided after two years upon finalisation. In case of any objections after this process, the government will take responsibility and compensate accordingly.

Das added that this large scale land survey is being conducted for the first time in the country after almost 100 years. “The state government and Survey of India are putting together 70 base stations to take up this survey, which will be added to their network in future,” he said.

Revenue officials said all the measurements will be highly accurate and the error rate would be just 2 cm. “The land survey will be highly accurate because we are also using drones and other methods to map the lands,” an official said.

Lieutenant General Girish Kumar, Surveyor General of India, said he was honoured to be part of this initiative, which is the first of its kind survey in the country, standing as a role model to other states. He said records of the surveyed lands will be ready within five minutes, with utmost accuracy.

