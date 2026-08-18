‘Correcting injustice’: 34% quota for Backward Classes in Andhra local body polls

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced 34% reservation for Backward Classes (BC) communities in the local body polls, which are likely to be held later this year.

Apprising the Legislative Assembly in Amaravati of the Cabinet’s decisions on Tuesday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said while 34% reservation will be given to BCs in rural local bodies, they will have 33.33% quota in urban local bodies. Besides, election of Mayors and Municipal Chairpersons in urban local bodies will be conducted through direct polls.

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Naidu said that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led NDA government is fulfilling its 2024 election promise of increasing the BC reservation in local bodies from 20% to 34%. He said that the reservation will restore justice for the BC community. “It is a historic day in the state’s social justice journey, and the government is taking a considered decision to promote the welfare and political empowerment of Backwards Classes,’’ Naidu said, addressing the Assembly.

CM Naidu said the issue was not merely about reservations but about correcting the injustice done to Backward Classes under the previous government. He said the government had convened a special Cabinet meeting to take decisions aimed at restoring “justice to the BC community.’’

Referring to the 2024 elections, Naidu said Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and the BJP leadership had fully supported the TDP’s manifesto promise of 34% reservations for BCs.

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‘Goal to achieve social justice’

Requesting the Assembly to approve the increase in quota, Naidu said, “BCs constitute 50.54% of the state’s population; justice must be ensured for them. We will secure a rightful place for them through education, skill development, employment, entrepreneurship, and political representation.”

He said, “We will implement measures to prioritise BCs at all levels, from the Panchayat to the Union Cabinet. BC reservations are not directed against anyone; the goal is to achieve social justice within the constitutional framework. We will empower backward classes by raising their standards of living and eliminating economic disparities. ‘BC’ does not mean ‘backward’ by nature; it simply means they have lagged behind due to a lack of opportunities.”

Naidu described the 2024 election victory as historic, noting that the alliance achieved a 94% strike rate and secured 57% of the vote. He attributed the historic mandate in large part to the support of BCs and their trust in the alliance’s leadership. “This is not merely a reservation decision. It is a historic correction that gives political voice, dignity, and participation to the BC community that have carried Andhra Pradesh forward,’’ he said.

Naidu said that all NDA parties are working together for the welfare of BCs, adding that there is an inseparable bond between the community and the TDP. Naidu said the decision to choose Mayors and Municipal Chairpersons in urban local bodies through direct elections was taken to foster stable governance and prevent the “Aaya Ram Gaya Ram” (frequent political defections) culture.