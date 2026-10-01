High Court strikes down Chandrababu Naidu’s 34% backward class quota for Andhra local polls

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had announced the 34% quota for Backward Classes (BCs) in local body polls, describing it as ‘correcting injustice’.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court Thursday struck down two government orders providing 34% reservation for backward classes in local body elections, observing that the quota was against Supreme Court guidelines that total reservation should not exceed 50%. The development is a setback to the Chandrababu Naidu government, for whom the quota was a major election promise.

The court directed the state government and the State Election Commission to begin the election process within six weeks.

On August 18, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had announced the 34% quota for Backward Classes (BCs) in local body polls, describing it as ‘correcting injustice’. He told the Assembly that while BCs would get 34% reservation in rural local bodies, they would have a 33.33% quota in urban local bodies, calling it a historic day.