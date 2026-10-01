High Court strikes down Chandrababu Naidu’s 34% backward class quota for Andhra local polls

Court says quota breaches 50% reservation ceiling; orders election process to begin within six weeks

Written by: Sreenivas Janyala
2 min readUpdated: Oct 1, 2026 01:33 PM IST
chandrababu naiduChief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had announced the 34% quota for Backward Classes (BCs) in local body polls, describing it as ‘correcting injustice’.
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The Andhra Pradesh High Court Thursday struck down two government orders providing 34% reservation for backward classes in local body elections, observing that the quota was against Supreme Court guidelines that total reservation should not exceed 50%. The development is a setback to the Chandrababu Naidu government, for whom the quota was a major election promise.

The court directed the state government and the State Election Commission to begin the election process within six weeks.

On August 18, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had announced the 34% quota for Backward Classes (BCs) in local body polls, describing it as ‘correcting injustice’. He told the Assembly that while BCs would get 34% reservation in rural local bodies, they would have a 33.33% quota in urban local bodies, calling it a historic day.

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Naidu said the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led NDA government was fulfilling its 2024 election promise of increasing BC reservation in local bodies from 20% to 34%. He said the reservation would restore justice for the BC community and urged the Assembly to approve the increase. “BCs constitute 50.54% of the state’s population; justice must be ensured for them,” he said.

Also read | Who’s counting? In Andhra, chorus grows for Telangana-style caste survey

The order is likely to put Naidu and the TDP under pressure from BC organisations. Vangala Eswariah, president of the All India Federation of Backward Classes, had earlier said the 34% quota would not withstand legal scrutiny and that Naidu had announced it despite knowing this.

The YSRCP had opposed the announcement, saying it violated Supreme Court guidelines on reservation.

The HC also rejected the YSRCP’s petition seeking postponement of the elections on the ground that ward delimitation was still underway, observing that this was not a reason to postpone them. It directed that the final voter list be published and the local body elections conducted as per schedule.

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Sreenivas Janyala
Sreenivas Janyala

Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance. Expertise and Experience Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues: High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy. Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules. Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes. Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak. Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More

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