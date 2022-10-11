scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana NCC directorate wins Best Naval Directorate Trophy

As many as 612 cadets from 17 NCC directorates from across the country participated in the competitions held as part of the All-India Nau Sainik NCC camp held in Visakhapatnam.

The Andhra Pradesh and Telangana NCC directorate was awarded the Best Naval Directorate Trophy during the closing ceremony of the All-India Nau Sainik NCC camp held in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, Tuesday.

Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh, AVSM, VSM, Director General, NCC, awarded the coveted trophy to the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana NCC Directorate that became the overall winners in the competitions conducted during the annual camp held between October 2 and 11 at Visakhapatnam. As many as 612 cadets from 17 NCC directorates across the country participated in the competitions.

Lt Gen Singh who was the chief guest presented trophies to the winners at the Naval Children School, Visakhapatnam. He also awarded DG Commendations to the outstanding cadets and training staff for their dedication to duty and felicitated the NCC alumnus. The team from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh directorate emerged winners at the boat pulling competition held Monday.

As part of the camp, a cultural programme was presented by the cadets Monday in which Vice-Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, was the chief guest.

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 10:02:32 pm
