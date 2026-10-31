2 girls critical after chainsaw attack at Andhra school

Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the ... Read More
A 15-year-old Class 10 student of a zilla parishad school in Raptadu, Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh, was seriously injured after a man allegedly entered her classroom and attacked her with a mechanised chainsaw on Friday.
The suspect in the classroom attack has been nabbed by cops. Preliminary inquiries reveal that he is a relative of the victim. Police said that repairs were going on in the school and some teachers and security thought he was a worker and allowed him inside.
The girl suffered deep cuts to her neck and abdomen, and her right hand was nearly severed. Another girl, who tried to intervene, was also seriously injured. Both are battling for their lives at a private hospital.
Police officials said a manhunt had been launched to nab the attacker. Investigators are yet to establish whether the man and the girl knew each other before the incident. Police have launched a multi-pronged investigation.
The attack triggered panic in the school, with students and teachers fleeing as it unfolded. After the man fled, teachers alerted the police and called an ambulance. The two girls were taken to a nearby hospital.
Several students who witnessed the attack reportedly fainted or broke down. Family members of the victims and parents of other students questioned how a man carrying a chainsaw was able to enter the school premises and reach the classroom without being stopped.
Home Minister V Anitha is monitoring the police investigation. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu condemned the incident.
I am deeply shaken and enraged by the barbaric attack on a Class 10 student inside her classroom at Raptadu ZP High School. Attackers who target our young girls inside schools have no place in our society.
I am personally tracking her recovery and have directed the medical team to give her the highest priority care. I have ordered the police to hunt down the monster responsible and deliver the harshest legal punishment swiftly.
— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 31, 2026
“I am deeply shaken and enraged by the barbaric attack on a class 10 student inside her classroom at the school. Attackers who target our young girls inside schools have no place in our society. I am personally tracking her recovery and have directed the medical team to give her the highest priority care. I have ordered police to hunt down the monster responsible and deliver the harshest legal punishment swiftly,” he said in a statement.