Andhra teen told family she will be home soon. Hours later, a horrifying call from school

For the 15-year-old school girl, the day started off on a routine note. She worked on her homework, picked up her school bag, and told her mother, “I will be home soon”.

A few hours later, her family learnt that she had been attacked with a chainsaw at her Zilla Parishad school in Raptadu in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh and is now undergoing critical care at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru, where she was shifted in the middle of the night on Saturday.

Speaking to The Indian Express, her grandfather said, “It was like any other school day. She got ready and told her mother that she will soon be home. I saw her board her autorickshaw and leave for school.”