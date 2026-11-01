Andhra teen told family she will be home soon. Hours later, a horrifying call from school

Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanni... Read More
For the 15-year-old school girl, the day started off on a routine note. She worked on her homework, picked up her school bag, and told her mother, “I will be home soon”.
A few hours later, her family learnt that she had been attacked with a chainsaw at her Zilla Parishad school in Raptadu in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh and is now undergoing critical care at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru, where she was shifted in the middle of the night on Saturday.
Speaking to The Indian Express, her grandfather said, “It was like any other school day. She got ready and told her mother that she will soon be home. I saw her board her autorickshaw and leave for school.”
When asked whether he knew the 21-year-old who attacked his granddaughter, he said, “We know nothing. We don’t know why he attacked our daughter.”
The teenager was operated upon on Saturday night at Manipal Hospital and later shifted to the ICU, her grandfather, who was waiting for her to open her eyes, said. “We are waiting for her to gain consciousness, so that we can breathe easy. We are, however, relieved that she does not have a threat to life anymore,” he said.
Her brother who completed Class X from the same school was the first from the family to go to the classroom where the girl was attacked. “By the time he reached the place, people had shifted her to Anantapur Hospital. He saw the pool of blood on the floor. The whole floor was covered in blood and he couldn’t bear it,” her grandfather said.
The brother had discontinued his intermediate (Class XII) and is working as a daily wage labourer, he added.
While Andhra Pradesh police suspect that the assailant waited for hours before the school gate to get an entry, the family said that the girl had never mentioned the man’s name in their house, ever. “If she had complained that she was being troubled, we would have surely known. We are a close-knit family,” her grandfather said.
The school’s main gate was closed and all students were in their classrooms when the incident occurred. At about 10.30 am, while a Class 10 Mathematics lesson was underway, the watchman, who was manning the gate, went inside to fetch a bucket of water for the plants on the school premises. The suspect allegedly entered the school during this time, Andhra Pradesh police had earlier told The Indian Express.
The family is full of gratitude for the girl’s friend who tried to stop the attacker and suffered deep injuries herself.
“We are hoping that she, too, recovers soon,” the grandfather said.
The Andhra Pradesh police, meanwhile, said that 15 police teams were pressed into action to investigate the case.