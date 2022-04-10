Andhra Pradesh: 25 new ministers to take oath on Monday

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has submitted a list of 25 ministers to Governor Biswabhushan Harichandran for his approval.

The previous cabinet comprising 24 ministers had submitted their resignations on Thursday as per the chief minister’s wish to reshuffle the cabinet mid-term. Sources said that at least 10 ministers from the previous cabinet are being retained in the new cabinet to be sworn in on Monday.

The new cabinet will have the same structure as the earlier one with five deputy CMs – one each from the SC, ST, BC, Kapu, and Muslim communities – and four women ministers. Sources said that Andhra Pradesh may again have a woman home minister as names of three woman MLAs are in the list submitted to the governor. In 2019, Jagan Mohan Reddy had appointed Mekathoti Sucharita as the first Dalit woman home minister of the state.

The names of three new women ministers that have been proposed are Vidudala Rajini, RK Roja, and Ushashree Charan. Taneti Vanitha, who was woman and child welfare minister in the previous cabinet, has been reportedly retained. Gummanur Jayaram, who is from the Valmiki community, has been retained as well.

Former Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Minority Welfare Minister Amzath Basha Shaik, Social Welfare Minister Viswarupu Pinipe, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Minister Seediri Appalaraju, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, BC Welfare Minister Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna, Excise Minister K Narayana Swamy might also make it to the cabinet once again. The new faces in the cabinet are expected to be Gudivada Amarnath, Dadishetti Raja, P Rajanna Dora, Dharmana Prasada Rao, Jogi Ramesh, Ambati Rambabu, Kottu Satyanarayana, Karumuri Nageswara Rao, Meruga Nagarjuna, Budi Muthyala Naidu, Vidudala Rajini, Kakani Govardhan Reddy and M Thippeswamy.

A sizable chunk of berths in all likelihood will go to SC, ST and BC communities as 17 of the 25 new ministers are expected to be from this section. One minister will be appointed from the Muslim community.