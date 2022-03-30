Andhra Pradesh to have 13 new districts from April 4, move aimed at better governance

Andhra Pradesh will have 13 new districts from April 4, taking the total number of districts to 26.

Officials in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that the process of forming new districts has been completed. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the 13 new districts on April 4 between 9:04 and 9:45 a.m.

The CM will launch district portals and handbooks to make it possible for people to understand the new district. Officials have been directed to streamline the office allotment procedure, stating that officers will be required to assume possession of the district office on April 4. The CM held a review meeting at the camp office in Vijayawada to examine the reorganisation efforts done to carve the new districts. In the next few days, the final notification referring to the reorganisation of the existing 13 districts into 26 is likely to be released.

Four sub-committees were constituted under the guidance of the CM to ensure a smooth reorganisation process. Reddy was updated by the heads of the sub-committees on the actions taken in terms of personnel and officer reallocation. He was also briefed on the structure of each district, the number of employees and departments that would be included in these districts, and the steps taken by each committee to set up offices for the departments in question.

Reddy had announced before the 2019 polls that if the YSRCP came to power, his government would create new districts based on parliamentary constituencies. The state has 25 parliamentary constituencies.

The CM said that the creation of the new districts would ensure good governance, and efficient delivery of services and government schemes. The new districts include Manyam carved out of Vizianagaram district, Anakapalli and Alluri Sitarama Raju out of Visakhapatnam district, Kakinada and Konaseema from East Godavari district, Eluru out of West Godavari district, Palnadu and Bapatla from Guntur district, Nandyal out of Kurnool district, Sri Satya Sai district from Anantapur, Sri Balaji out of Chittoor district, Annamaya from Kadapa district and NT Rama Rao district carved out of the existing Krishna district. As some people in Tirupati are protesting against the proposed renaming as Sri Balaji district, the government may retain the name as Tirupati.