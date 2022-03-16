Andhra Pradesh: 11 TDP MLAs suspended for disrupting House proceedings

ELEVEN LEGISLATORS of the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) were suspended for a day from the Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday for allegedly disrupting proceedings for the second consecutive day over the issue of suspicious deaths in Jangareddygudem in West Godavari district.

On Monday, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had said that 18 people died in a village in Jangareddygudem due to natural reasons, last week, while the TDP MLAs claimed that at least 26 people died in the village after consuming illicit liquor and accused the state government of hatching a conspiracy to make fatalities look like ‘natural deaths’.

On Tuesday, the TDP MLAs and MLCs took out a protest rally to the Assembly, demanding that the CM take back his statement on the deaths.

Led by TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh, the opposition legislators held placards and raised slogans against the Chief Minister’s ‘indifferent attitude’ towards the lives of common man, even as the CM warned of action against the legilators if they continued to disrupt the Assembly.

“The government should give Rs 25 lakh each to all the 26 families of Jangareddygudem illicit liquor tragedy. The families, who lost their breadwinners, were openly saying how illicit liquor sales became abundantly available everywhere in the past three years,” Lokesh said.

On Monday, five other TDP MLAs were suspended for the duration of the ongoing Budget session (till March 25) over the same issue.

As the opposition continued with its protests, Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath moved a motion for the suspension of TDP MLAs. The motion was carried by voice vote after which the suspended members left the House.

Hitting back at the TDP, the CM said that the Opposition deliberately created ruckus for second consecutive day over Jangareddygudem issue, on which the government has already given clarification in the House on Monday and told them to behave in “a civilized manner”.

The Chief Minister said, TDP leaders should use their brains and “think logically” as to how can someone brew illicit liquor in Jangareddygudem municipality, which has a population of 55,000 and where the entire government machinery is in its full presence. “Preparing illicit liquor may be possible in remote places and it’s not easy to prepare in a municipality like Jangareddygudem,” he said.

Regarding the deaths, he said, “Many of the bodies were cremated and there was not a case registered. In one case where there was some suspicion, the authorities exhumed the body and conducted post-mortem. Why would we do that if there was anything wrong.”

(With PTI inputs)