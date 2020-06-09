Andhra orders CID probe, transfers doctor after harassment case against YSRCP leaders

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered a CID inquiry into the incident. (File) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered a CID inquiry into the incident. (File)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered a CID inquiry into allegations by a doctor working at a primary health centre about local leaders of the ruling YSR Congress Party misbehaving with medical staff in Chittoor district. The government has transferred the doctor to another PHC.

On April 9, Dr Sudhakar Rao, an anesthetist at Narsipatnam Area Hospital in Visakhapatnam district, was suspended after he accused the government of not providing N95 masks and personal protection equipment to doctors.

Dr P Anita Rani, Civil Assistant Surgeon and head of the Penumuru PHC, Monday said that local YSRCP leaders were asking her not to put a few health staff on Covid-19 duty.

Sources said that some of the staff members did not want to take up door-to-door visits for screening and check-ups of senior citizens, and complained to local YSRCP leaders after Dr Rani insisted that they carry out their work.

“The YSRCP leaders are calling me on my personal mobile number, putting pressure on me not to put some staff members on Covid duty… Some of these leaders abused me too, and warned of consequences if I do not follow their orders. They asked me how I got the government job and cast aspersions on my character,’’ Dr Rani alleged.

The doctor earlier alleged that three members of YSRCP had threatened and abused her with caste slurs after she denied one of them treatment for eye infection at the PHC, saying that only emergency cases can be taken up.

Chittoor SP S Senthil Kumar said an FIR was registered under SC/ST Atrocities Act on the evening of March 22. “We investigated the incident based on her complaint. Now that a CID inquiry has been ordered, we cannot share the details of our investigation,” the SP said.

Dr Sudhakar Rao was suspended and arrested in Visakhapatnam on May 16 for alleged public disorder and later admitted to a mental hospital. Based on a petition filed by his mother, the Andhra Pradesh HC directed the CBI to conduct an inquiry into his suspension and arrest.

The opposition TPD has said the government is suppressing the voice of government doctors and harassing them by ordering inquiries against them.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd