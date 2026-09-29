2 cases in five days: Visakhapatnam Medical College rocked by students’ suicide

Andhra medical college principal Dr K Sandhya Devi said neither of the students complained about anything to their seniors in the respective departments. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Two suicides in five days by female medical students have rocked Andhra Medical College at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, prompting the Medical Education Department to launch a probe.

On September 24, Dr P Sailaja, a final-year student of MD General Medicine, hanged herself at her house in Ramnagar. On September 28 morning, Y Sravani, a first-year PG student of ENT, hanged herself at her rented accommodation in Chinna Waltair.

Officials at Three Town police station said Dr Sailaja was upset that she did not perform well in the ongoing exams, and she discussed the same with her family members. Last Thursday, she had one more exam but instead of going to the college, she locked herself in her room and was found hanging by her parents.