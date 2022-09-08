scorecardresearch
Andhra man held for slitting throat of niece in robbery attempt

The girl, a class 9 student, is recovering at a hospital in Nellore city. After taking the girl’s statement on Wednesday, police arrested her uncle, who lives on the same street. A case of attempt to murder and attempt to rape has been registered against the accused.

Police said the girl, after a few minutes, ran to her neighbour's house and collapsed there.

Police in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district Wednesday arrested a 35-year-old man after he allegedly slit the throat of his 14-year-old niece during a robbery on Monday afternoon.

He allegedly robbed jewellery and cash of Rs 4,000 from the house, said police.

A police officer said, the accused, in an inebriated condition, entered the girl’s house when the parents were away. “He overpowered her using a cloth doused with toilet cleaning acid and snatched one of her gold ear studs as she fell unconscious. He raided the cupboard and took Rs 4,000 in cash. He realised that she would identify him, so he took a knife and slit her throat,” he said.

Police said the girl, after a few minutes, ran to her neighbour’s house and collapsed there.

