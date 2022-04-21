Andhra CM Jagan opens Aditya Birla Group’s chlor-alkali unit in East Godavari

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated Grasim Industries Limited’s first chlor-alkali manufacturing unit in BB Puram in East Godavari district on Thursday. The unit is one of the largest chlor-alkali manufacturing projects in the country with an investment of Rs 2,470 crore and providing employment to 2,400 people.

Reddy said that the government had already enacted legislation to reserve 75 per cent of jobs for locals. The project was sanctioned for Aditya Birla Group by previous chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu just two months before elections but several issues such as land acquisition, pollution concerns and people’s apprehensions remained unresolved.

After coming to power in May 2019, the YSRCP government withdrew a proposal for setting up a captive thermal plant, and Grasim Industries used advanced German technologies to address the problem of contamination of underground water and included a recycling plant with zero liquid discharge. Corporate Social Response funds of the company will be used for developing local areas, officials said.

Earlier, Reddy unveiled a plaque and visited the plant along with Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla. He announced that the government was withdrawing cases filed against the 131 protesters who opposed the establishment of the plant over pollution concerns.

Speaking on the occasion, Birla said that it was the eighth chlor-alkali plant in the country and would strengthen the East-West corridor.

Aditya Birla Group is a leading global producer of viscose staple fibre and the largest chlor-alkali, linen and insulators in India. It runs various operations through subsidiaries like UltraTech Cement, Aditya Birla Fashion and Aditya Birla Capital, he said, adding that the new project was set up with modern technology to cut down pollution and would play a key role in skill uplift in local areas.